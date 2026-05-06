JetBlue Founder’s Low-Cost Airline Expanding At Stewart Airport

A very fast-growing airline continues to expand its service out of the Hudson Valley and is now flying direct to one of America's " fastest-growing areas."

Breeze Airways calls itself the world's only nice "low-cost carrier."

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Beginning today, Wednesday, May 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering twice-weekly service from Stewart International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

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“The new Raleigh-Durham route strengthens New York Stewart’s network, opening the door to dozens of onward destinations through Breeze and reinforcing our commitment to making our airport a competitive, convenient alternative for travelers across the region," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. "Our goal at New York Stewart is to pair the airport’s efficient design with smart, well-targeted new connections.”

The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays all year long. JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched Breeze Airways in 2020.

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Prices will always vary, but currently, round-trip flights from Stewart to North Carolina from Saturday, May 9, until Wednesday, May 13, currently costs $218.

"The Raleigh-Durham region is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country and shares strong business ties with the Hudson Valley and greater New York region, particularly in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial, and technology sectors," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey states.

Officials believe Breeze landing in New York State is a "huge win" for all.

BreezeTru To Tampa, Florida

Breeze also says Hudson Valley residents can "BreezeThru" to Tampa International Airport.

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The "BreezeThru" service will also allow passengers from New York Stewart International Airport to stay on their plane in North Carolina for continuing service to Tampa, without the need to re-board or re-check luggage.

Breeze Airways also flies directly from Stewart to Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) and Orlando, Florida (MCO).

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