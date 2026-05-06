New York Governor Makes Bold Tax Promise Amid Budget Chaos
New Yorkers already pay more taxes than most Americans. The Governor is making a major promise about new taxes.
In 1988, George H.W. Bush made a now-famous pledge at the Republican National Convention,
Read my lips: No New Taxes
Now it appears New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is giving New Yorkers the same promise
New York State Budget Was Due On April 1
The New York State budget was due on April 1. But, Gov. Hochul is expressing optimism that she and state lawmakers can reach a deal soon on a new state budget.
Lawmakers say they are making progress on key issues like dialing back the 2019 climate law, school aid, utility rebate checks and reforming New York's car insurance laws.
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If a budget is signed any later than this Saturday, it will be the latest budget since 2010. It' already the latest budget of Governor Hochul's tenure.
Hochul Makes No New Taxes Promise
While speaking To Fox Business this week, Hochul made a promise to New Yorkers that she will not propose or support tax increases, including income or corporate taxes, amid the ongoing budget negotiations.
"Not from me," she told Fox when questioned about new taxes.
Follows Past Promises Made By Hochul
This follows several past promises made by New York's governor.
In her 2026 State of the State Address, she said the state could make investments "without raising taxes, without saddling the next generation with mountains of debt."
In her 2026 budget proposal, she confirmed her 2026 budget "does not raise income or statewide business taxes."
This is welcome news to New Yorkers who pay more taxes than most Americans.
Hochul also says she's not interested in providing money to New York City to help the Big Apple's fiscal crisis.
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Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams