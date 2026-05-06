Hudson Valley Spa Sting Leads To Prostitution Arrest

Complaints about a Hudson Valley spa sparked a police investigation. What troopers say they uncovered led to an arrest and serious charges.

New York State Police is accusing a local business of prostitution.

A massage parlor sting in Dutchess County led to one arrest.

Arrest Made Following Prostitution Investigation in LaGrange, Dutchess County, New York

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New York State Police confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, though it occurred last week.

According to New York State Police, troopers began an investigation into New Kang Spa, located at 1151 Route 55 in the town of LaGrange, in March because residents complained about "prostitution" at the business.

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On Thursday, April 30, 2026, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Poughkeepsie arrested 59-year-old Bongseon Choi from New York, New York.

New York City Woman Accused Of Prostitution At Hudson Valley Spa

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New York State Police didn't release more details about the arrest of the Manhattan woman for "prostitution."

She was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a class E felony, and prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

Choi was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of LaGrange Court on May 19. The New York State Police were assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

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