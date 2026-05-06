Drug-Resistant Salmonella Outbreak Could Reach New York Homes

A CDC warning is raising concern across New York State as a drug-resistant Salmonella strain is getting many sick, especially children.

The CDC is issuing a warning about cases of possibly drug-resistant Salmonella.

CDC Warning: Drug-Resistant Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Backyard Chickens And Ducks

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Backyard poultry is incredibly popular in the Hudson Valley, so this CDC warning is worth paying close attention to.

The CDC is investigating a multistate outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of Salmonella linked to contact with backyard chickens and ducks. So far, 34 people across 13 states have been infected with the same strain, and 13 of them, nearly 40 percent, required hospitalization.

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The CDC believes the true number of cases is likely higher, since many people recover at home without ever getting tested.

Strain Appears To Be Drug-Resistant

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What makes this outbreak very concerning is the fact that it appears to be drug-resistant. According to the CDC, the strain, called Salmonella Saintpaul, is showing resistance to antibiotics, including fosfomycin, which is commonly used to treat severe infections.

When people get sick, treatment options are more limited than usual.

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Impacting Young Children The Most

The demographics of who's getting sick are also very alarming. Nearly 40 percent of cases are in children five years old and younger, and the median age of patients is just 12.

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The age range runs from under one year old to 78. Nearly 80 percent of interviewed patients reported direct contact with backyard poultry, and over 90 percent had obtained new birds since January.

Safety Guidelines

The CDC urges owners to take precautions to prevent infection:

Always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching birds, their eggs, or anything in their environment.

Children under five should not handle chicks, ducklings, or other poultry at all.

Don't snuggle or kiss birds, and keep them out of your home.

Collect eggs frequently and clean them, since Salmonella can live on the shell.

Spring is prime time for people to add new birds to their flocks, which is likely contributing to the timing of this outbreak.

If you or someone in your family develops symptoms of Salmonella, including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, especially after contact with poultry, contact your doctor right away.

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