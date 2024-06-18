Bill Will Ban Students From Classrooms In New York On These Days

Many are praising a new bill that will ban students from classrooms during more weather-related events.

Senator James Skoufis, Assemblyman Chris Eachus and members of the New York State United Teachers Union gathered at Monroe-Woodbury Central Middle School on Tuesday to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a newly passed bill regarding classroom temperatures.

With a "heat dome" entering New York State, lawmakers and teachers say "this week would be a great time" for Hochul to sign the bill that passed in early June.

"This week is going to be scorching, and our classroom heat bill couldn’t have passed at a better time. Simply put, it is near-impossible to learn and teach in classrooms where the temperature exceeds 90 degrees - never mind the genuine safety risks that are associated with extreme heat," Skoufis states.

Key Details Of New Classroom Bill In New York State

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Skoufis (D-42) and Assemblyman Eachus (D-99).

The bill establishes a "maximum temperature in school buildings and indoor facilities. It also provides a definition of, "extreme heat condition days and the standard to measure room temperature."

"Extreme heat" inside a classroom is defined as 82 degrees, according to the bill. Room temperature must be measured at a shaded location.

Once signed, the bill will schools across the Empire State to take action once classroom temperatures reach 82 degrees.

Actions include turning off the overhead lights, pulling down shades or blinds, turning on fans, opening classroom doors and windows, turning off unused electronics that produce heat, and providing students with water breaks.

No School If Classroom Temps Reach 88 Degrees

If the temperature inside a school hits 88 degrees or higher, the bill says all students and educators must be removed from the building.

"Spaces can not be occupied if room temperature reaches eight-eight degrees Fahrenheit," the bill states.

The bill passed after seven years of work, according to Skoufis.

"After seven years of carrying this important legislation to institute a cap on classroom temperatures, it finally passed the Legislature. (We) encourage the Governor to sign the bill," Skoufis said.

The bill is being sent to Gov. Hochul's desk to be signed. If signed the bill is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2025.

