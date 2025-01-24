Antibiotic Given To Many New Yorkers Linked To Fatal Reactions

A popular antibiotic given to millions each year has been linked to dangerous and sometimes fatal reactions.

Bactrim, the antibiotic's brand name, is given to about three million people each year.

Drug Can Cause Dangerous, Rare Reactions, Sometimes Fatal

Bactrim is used to treat infections including urinary tract infections, middle ear infections, bronchitis, traveler's diarrhea, shigellosis and even cystic acne.

Researchers are now looking into patients who have had severe, rare reactions that landed a number of young children "on life support," CNN reports.

According to CNN, some needed lung transplants while others died.

The FDA recently added a warning to the drug's label, stating "severe pulmonary adverse reactions" can occur within "days to weeks" of taking Bactrim. This can result in "prolonged respiratory failure," leading to patients needing a ventilator.

"Lung transplantation or death have been reported in patients and otherwise healthy individuals," the FDA warns.

Unclear Why This Is Happening

Researchers are now trying to determine why Bactrim can cause these rare and sometimes fatal reactions. An investigation identified a genetic marker many patients tested have in common.

Researchers are now looking for more cases so they can investigate further.

