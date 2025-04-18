After Closing Locations, Burger King Franchises Files For Bankruptcy

New Yorkers may see some major changes at Burger King.

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Files For Bankruptcy

We previously reported On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina also filed for bankruptcy.

Since the news broke, two location in the New York officially closed.

Burger King Franchisee Files For Bankruptcy

Consolidated Burger Holdings just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This franchisee runs 57 Burger King locations.

The company closed nearly 20 locations before filing for bankruptcy, Fast Company reports.

The news company, after the company announced losses for two straight years.

Thankfully for Empire State residents, this franchisee only owns Burger King restaurants in Florida and Georgia.

Other good news for fans of Burger King, the company plans to keep restaurants open during the bankruptcy process, USA Today reports. Consolidated Burger Holdings hopes to sell the company and all of its assets.

New Yorkers shouldn't worry about their local Burger King closing. However, you may soon notice a change.

Burger King has recently remodeled 90 locations nationwide with plans to update hundreds more this year.

