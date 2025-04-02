Popular Mexican Grill Closing 70 Locations, Including In New York
A popular Tex-Mex food chain is filing for bankruptcy and closing locations in New York.
Now, we've learned another restaurant chain is filing for bankruptcy and closing 70 locations nationwide.
On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Files For Bankruptcy
The On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina restaurant chain said the bankruptcy filing was forced due to a decrease in customer dining due to inflation.
The chain is owned by Argonne Capital Group. While confirming bankruptcy plans the group said it was considering closing many locations.
On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Closing 70 Locations
Now, we've learned the restaurant chain is closing over 70 locations nationwide, according to The Mirror US.
At least two of the closures are in the Empire State.
On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Closes 2 In New York
Below are the stores in the Empire State that are officially closed.
The locations in Hicksville and Holtsville are already "permanently closed," according to Google.
