5 Hometowns In New York Among ‘Dirtiest’ In America

If you live or plan to visit any of these locations across New York State you "may want to buy some air fresheners, mouse traps, or a can of Raid."

That's what LawnStarter states in its recently updated list highlighting the "Dirtiest Cities in America."

The Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in New York State

The list below shows the five hometowns in New York state that made the list. Sadly, one place in the Hudson Valley is the "dirtiest" in New York.

The Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in New York State A new study from LawnStarter rated the 150 dirtiest cities in America. One city from the Empire State made the top 10... and it wasn't New York City.

Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, New York City Make List

Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo and New York City are among the "dirtiest cities" in America, according to LawnStarter.

To craft the list, LawnStarter compared over 150 of America's biggest U.S. cities across four categories:

Pollution

Living conditions

Infrastructure

Consumer satisfaction.

In somewhat related news, when it come to bed bugs, a few hometowns in New York State are among the most infested in America.

Did any of New York's dirty cities make the list for hometowns with the most bed bugs?

This might not come as a surprise, but the two of New York's five "dirtiest cities" are crawling with bed bugs!

