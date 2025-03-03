3 Found Dead In New York State Prisons Including Murderer, Rapist

Officials are still trying to determine what caused three inmate deaths.

An investigation is ongoing following the deaths of two inmates at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester

Two Inmates Found Dead At Westchester County Prison

The deceased prisoners were identified as 35-year-old Franklyn Dominguez and 67-year-old Anthony Douglas.

Both were found dead at Sing Sing Correctional Facility within about four hours of each other on Wednesday.

Douglas, from Brooklyn, had served about 40 years in prison following his conviction for murder, rape and burglary, according to the Gothamist.

Dominguez has been in jail since 2022 for an assault conviction in New York City.

Their deaths happened during the corrections officer strike. Over the weekend, a deal was reached to end the strike, but many prison guards are refusing to return to work.

Upstate New York Inmate Found Dead

Photo by Larry Farr on Unsplash Photo by Larry Farr on Unsplash loading...

Their deaths followed the death of 61-year-old Jonathan Grant who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Auburn Correctional Facility, CBS 6 Albany reports. Grant was serving a nearly 40-year prison sentence for rape and burglary in Brooklyn.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine their cause of death.

