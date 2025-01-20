3 Feet Of More Snow Could Fall In Parts Of New York, -25 Temps

Top New York lawmakers are warning about more life-threatening weather that's expected to impact most of the state.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged all New Yorkers to take precautions due to extreme weather.

New Yorkers Dealing With Lake Effect Snow, Extreme Cold

Hochul is warning New Yorkers about the dangerous combination of lake effect snow, winter storms and extreme cold are expected across the Empire State this week.

Widespread snow fell across the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and the Capital Region.

Most regions ended up with 4 to 8 inches of snow by Monday morning.

Lake Effect Snow For Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country

Lake Effect snow could bring around three foot of snow between Sunday and Wednesday for the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country.

"Lake effect snow that could bring up to three feet of snow in the strongest bands, is expected in areas of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country that are close to Lakes Erie and Ontario," Hochul's office states.

Real-Feel Of -25 Degrees Expected

Starting Monday, most of New York State will deal with bitterly cold temperatures. The potential feels-like temperatures could reach as low as -25 degrees, officials warn.

Below are the expected highs and lows for the Hudson Valley for the next few days

“As winter storms, extreme cold temperatures and lake effect snow move into our state today and over the coming days, I’ve directed our state agencies to mobilize their resources as we prepare to respond to this weather system,” Hochul said. “These conditions pose an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather

