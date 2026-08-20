World’s Most Famous Deli Returning To New York After Cryptic Post

The world's most famous deli may be returning to New York after closing a decade ago.

Carnegie Deli, which has been called "the world’s most famous deli," was founded in 1937.

Carnegie Deli Might Be Returning

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Carnegie Deli may be on the verge of a comeback after a cryptic social media post.

The iconic New York City institution, which closed on New Year's Eve in 2016 after nearly 80 years of serving its famously overstuffed Midtown sandwiches, shared photos Tuesday showing its sign being reinstalled.

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The caption read, "The sign is up. The secret is out. Carnegie Deli is coming soon to Midtown Manhattan."

New Location Revealed

Carnegie Deli Carnegie Deli

The new deli is being set up on Seventh Avenue at 54th Street, just a block south of the original location. The Carnegie Deli will ironically be on the former block space once held by its old rival, The Stage Deli.

An official reopening is slated for this fall, though an exact grand opening date has not yet been announced.

Details Are Unclear

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The deli briefly returned in 2018 as a week-long pop-up in SoHo promoting The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. (One of my favorite shows of the past decade, by the way)

Sadly, it's unclear at this time if the new tease signals another temporary appearance or a permanent revival of the beloved spot.

Carnegie Deli officials are keeping the details secret, as of this writing.

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The deli, which opened in 1937, became a world-famous cultural landmark. It was known for its overstuffed pastrami and corned beef sandwiches and massive slices of cheesecake.

Many said the deli made the best pastrami sandwich in the world.

Carnegie Deli Brings a Taste of NYC to Saratoga Race Course

You can also find the iconic deli upstairs in the historic grandstand at the Saratoga Race Course.

I went to the racetrack earlier this month. Of course, I had to grab a sandwich from the deli. Boy, did it not disappoint!

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