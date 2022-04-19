Winter Storm Warning Remains For Parts of Hudson Valley, New York

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for parts of the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

"Plan on hazardous road conditions with them impacting the morning commute. The heavy wet snow may bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages," the National Weather Service stated.

Early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service announced a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for parts of the Hudson Valley as well as other parts of New York State.

Winter Storm Warning Remains For Western Ulster, Western Greene, Schoharie, and Western Albany Counties.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Tuesday for Western Ulster, Western Greene, Schoharie, and Western Albany Counties.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service said.

Heavy, wet snow is expected for Western Ulster, Western Greene, Schoharie, and Western Albany Counties, according to the National Weather Service. Officials predict snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph.

"Snowfall rates may reach an inch per hour until shortly after daybreak," the National Weather Service adds. Accumulations will vary by elevation, with lower elevations such as the Schoharie Valley getting closer to 5 inches, and higher elevations, above 2,000, feet getting closer to 10 inches. There could be a light glaze of freezing rain in the late morning."

Less Snow Than Predicted For Hudson Valley and Captial Region

It appears parts of the Hudson Valley and Captial Region are seeing less snow than predicted.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service out of Albany still predicted up to 18 inches of snow for parts of the region.

"The coastal low pressure system will move northward across western New England this morning and into southeast Quebec this afternoon. The precipitation will transition to scattered rain and snow showers during the late morning with brisk conditions. The scattered snow and rain showers will diminish tonight, as high pressure builds in from the mid Atlantic Region with fair weather and cool conditions," the National Weather Service Stated just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Snow For Hudson Valley, Western Catskills

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will continue to fall across the higher terrain, especially western Catskill, this morning. As of 6 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather observed 2 to 6 inches of snow for parts of the region between 1,000 to 2,000 feet of elevation and higher amounts above 2,000 feet of elevation.

Areas west of the Hudson River over 500 feet of elevation saw a few hours of heavy sleet mixed with rain and some ice.

"Overall the storm has behaved as expected- some of the lower elevation sleet was a bit more robust than expected but still occurred in the areas where we highlighted the potential for lower elevation snow. Remember the surfaces are warm and still holding latent heat from the previous weeks warm weather- that combined with the heavy wet consistency of the snow means melting is ongoing and messy travel shouldn’t linger long in most of the region," Hudson Valley Weather wrote at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

