Exact Dates Revealed For New York’s First Frost And Snow

Fall, which has felt like summer, is taking a drastic turn, and it's going to feel like winter very soon.

Mother Nature continues to play tricks on New Yorkers

Freeze Watch Issued In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the region.

The National Weather Service says temperatures could drop as low as 28 to 25 degrees late Thursday night into Friday morning across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The Freeze Watch is in effect for the following counties:

Northern Westchester

Orange

Putnam

Rockland

Saratoga

Washington

Schenectady

Albany

Rensselaer

Greene

Columbia

Ulster

Dutchess

Warren

First Frost Dates Across New York State

Most of the region is going to deal with its first frost. Below are the dates many hometowns in New York State typically experience the first frost of the year.

Expects say frost can be very "destructive"

Weather experts are giving us a glimpse at what this winter might look like in New York.

It’s not exactly comforting. Below are the dates when it typically snows in or near your hometown in New York State.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

