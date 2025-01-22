People line up from all over the world to get a taste during the two months this very popular 175-year-old business is open.

The countdown to Cartwright’s Maple season is fast approaching.

Cartwright's Maple Tree Inn To Open Soon In Upstate New York

Officials from Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn took to Facebook to let New York residents know the "countdown" is on.

"A New York State institution opens (soon) for their limited two month season," John Kucko Digital stated on Facebook on Monday. "The iconic Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn opens on February 4th."

The eatery located in Angelica, New York is only open for two months each season.

"Generations of folks have made this an annual tradition—enjoying their famous “all you can eat” buckwheat pancakes, topped with their delicious maple syrup produced right there on the farm," Kucko Digital adds. "They’ve been tapping the trees there since the 1850’s."

Why Is This 175-Year-Old Business Only Open For Two Months?

Small pancakes with butter and honey

Cartwright’s is known for its all-you-can-eat buckwheat pancakes and 100 percent pure maple products. It's only open for two months because due to the maple production season.

"Our restaurant may be a little off the beaten path, but we know you'll agree that it's well worth the trip when you taste our buckwheat pancakes and real maple syrup," Cartwright’s states on its website.

The eatery is so popular, that they don't take reservations and only accept cash or checks.

People From All Over The World Line Up For A Taste

The eatery is located in an "out-of-the-way location" in Allegany County, New York but that hasn't stopped "people from around the world" from dining.

According to Cartwright's, people come from as far away as Germany and Japan to feast on its all-you-can-eat buckwheat pancakes and 100 percent pure maple products.

