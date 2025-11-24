Why This 60-Year-Old Upstate New York Spot Is Suddenly Trending

A throwback business from the Hudson Valley is getting some high praise.

The social media page Hidden Gems US Travel is highlighting an over 60 year business.

Red Rooster Drive-In In Brewster

Hidden Gems US Travel says it's the best source for the "best overlooked travel locations across the US!" It recently highlighted The Red Rooster Drive-In in Brewster.

"The Red Rooster Drive-In in Brewster, New York is about as pure a slice-of-Americana as you’ll find anywhere in the northeast US! While it’s not a drive-in, you’ll sure get those old-time drive-in vibes as you enjoy delicious burgers, chili dogs, ice cream and even mini-golf here," Hidden Gems US Travel states about the Red Rooster.

This business opened up in 1963. It started with a custard stand on Route 6 and has grown and evolved over the decades.

"Over the decades, Red Rooster has grown, evolved, and stayed true to what matters most: good food, good times, and being part of the community," the Red Rooster states on its website.

Today, think sizzling burgers, loaded chili dogs, crispy fries, onion rings, shakes, soft serve, and even egg creams that taste like nostalgia in a cup. There's also a mini-golf course, buzzing outdoor seating, old-school decor, and music playing set the scene, while kids dart around and families linger over their food.

"It’s cash-only, cozy, lively, and full of classic American drive-in energy," Hidden Gems US Travel adds.

In 2018, the Red Rooster was one of three restaurants from the Hudson Valley that were nationally ranked as "America's favorites."

