Why New York’s Famous Landmarks Are Glowing In Patriotic Lights
Dozens of iconic landmarks across New York lit up in red, white, and blue, weeks after July 4th. The reason might surprise you.
On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered landmarks across the Empire State to be lit up in patriotic colors, partly in honor of a Hudson Valley resident.
Gov. Hochul Announces Lighting Of State Landmarks
The reason is to honor the 90th Anniversary of Social Security. Hochul's office called Social Security a "bedrock federal economic security program" which helps provide financial protection for older adults, individuals with disabilities and families across New York and the United States.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
“A great New Yorker and former Governor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, signed Social Security into law 90 years ago, creating a safety net for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to help safeguard and build upon this legacy for older adults and people of all ages in New York State, because your family is my fight.”
On August 14, 1935, President Roosevelt, of Hyde Park, New York signed Social Security into law in hopes it would “give some measure of protection to the average citizen and to his family against the loss of a job and against poverty-ridden old age.”
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 4 million New Yorkers receive Social Security benefits, amounting to $81.9 billion annually.
These Landmarks Lit up Red, White And Blue
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park