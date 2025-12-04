Why A Retiring K9 Suddenly Became Upstate New York’s Hero

An Upstate New York family's Thanksgiving might have been ruined if not for a dog with a nose for finding missing people.

A hunter went missing in Upstate New York just before Thanksgiving.

Hunter Goes Missing In Upstate New York Days Before Thanksgiving

New York State Police responded to the area of Hess Road in the town of Farmersville for a missing 65-year-old man on Tuesday, Nov. 25, around 7:30 p.m.

The man's car was found on Hess Road. United States Border Patrol, New York State Forest Rangers, NYS ENCON, and the Farmersville Fire Department help New York State Police search the woods in Cattaraugus County for the missing, unnamed hunter.

Without luck, New York State Police turned to their trusted bloodhound, K9 Paris. Paris is named after Investigator Ricky Parisian, who was killed in the line of duty in Oneonta, New York, in 1994.

New York State Police Bloodhound Finds Missing Hunter

K9 Paris is set to retire at the end of this month.

"In the last ten years, Paris has located and changed lives in NY," New York State Police stated.

Just before retirement, Paris changed another person's life. Paris was able to track around a mile to the hunter's weapon and hunting vest.

New York State Police then used a drone to find a possible heat signature. Paris then took a scent off the hunter's vest and was able to find the missing unnamed hunter.

The man was taken to Olean General Hospital for evaluation.

Hudson Valley Post also covered a missing child who was just found wearing only a diaper.

