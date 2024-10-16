Whooping Cough Returns To New York Near Record Levels
Health experts believe they know why whooping cough is reaching record levels.
According to the CDC, whooping cough cases have surged to record levels since 2014.
Five Times As Many Cases Of Whooping Cough In 2024
CDC data shows five times as many cases this year, as of Oct 5, compared to last.
The number of cases reported in 2024 is higher than reported cases in 2019, prior to the COVID pandemic.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Nearly 17,000 Cases Already In 2024
There have been nearly 17,000 confirmed cases of whooping cough in 2024, at this point last year there were under 4,000 cases.
At least two people have died in 2024 from whooping cough, officials say.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
The highest number of cases are in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the West Coast.
Babies under a year old have the greatest risk of developing whooping cough and having severe complications.
Missed Vaccinations, Post-Pandemic Blamed
Health experts blame the increase on missed vaccinations, a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
"Reports of pertussis cases were lower than usual over the past few years, during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the United States is beginning to return to pre-pandemic patterns where more than 10,000 cases are typically reported each year. It's likely mitigation measures used during the pandemic lowered transmission of pertussis," the CDC states.
The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store
The Top 7 Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store
Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy
LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading: