Warning: What’s Now In New York’s Air Could Be Toxic

A new statewide health warning is blanketing New York, and what’s causing it is drifting in from hundreds of miles away. See when and where it’ll be worst.

Much of New York is under an air quality health advisory today.

Air Quality Alert Issued For Most Of New York State

The New York State DEC expanded its advisory issued on Sunday for all day Monday, from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. The DEC says the "pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter."

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

The advisory is in effect for Upper and Lower Hudson Valley, Central and Western New York, the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, and the New York City Metro areas, every region in the Empire State besides Long island.

Canadian Wildfires Force Air Quality Alert In New York State

Death Toll Rises To 6 As Redding Area Wildfire Spreads To 90,000 Acres Getty Images loading...

The advisory is issued in response to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Officials say the air quality today will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

One Hudson Valley weather expert predicts that the wildfire smoke will linger in the region for most of this week.

"Not great: substantial amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada will arrive in the Hudson Valley starting on Monday," Ben Noll wrote on Facebook while sharing his forecast for the week for the Hudson Valley.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Noll says the wildfire smoke will likely persist "through at least Thursday," bringing with it various effects on air quality and haze.

"Because (the smoke) will settle near the ground, people living across the Northeast will be able to smell it," Noll wrote in his weekly newsletter. "People that are sensitive to the smoke should limit strenuous outdoor activity, particularly if and when air quality alerts are issued."

