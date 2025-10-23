What Happened Moments Before School Bus Crash In Hudson Valley?
Many Hudson Valley residents were sent to the hospital following an early morning school bus crash.
A terrifying school bus crash in Rockland County sent several students to the hospital. Here’s what officials just confirmed about the crash.
Rockland County School Bus Crashes With Transit Van
An investigation is still underway into what triggered the crash.
A school bus and transit van collided head-on around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22, on Germonds Road between Gerlach Drive and Germonds Presbyterian Church.
The bus was driving east and the van west when the van crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the bus.
Road Closed, Drivers Told To Avoid Area
Germonds Road was closed in the area for some time.
"Germonds Road is currently closed between Gerlach and Germonds Presbyterian Church for a school bus and van accident. Please avoid the area. There do not appear to be any serious injuries at this time; however, numerous individuals are being transported to the hospital as a precaution for evaluation," Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.
Several Students Sent To Hospital
Reports say many students on the bus were taken to hospitals for evaluation. The good news is that none of their injuries is believed to be life-threatening.
The bus was bringin students to Rockland BOCES.
Witnesses to the accident are urged to come forward.
Keep Reading: