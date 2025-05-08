Hudson Valley Church Worker Accused Of Unthinkable Acts On Child
A church worker is facing horrifying accusations involving a young child. Prosecutors say the abuse spanned years, and some of it was allegedly caught on camera.
A Hudson Valley man who worked at a local church is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times.
Westchester County Man Accused Of Repeated Sexual Abuse Of Child
Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced a man was indicted for alleged rape and repeated sexual abuse of a child
Rolando Ruiz, 39, of Yonkers, was indicted on several felony charges related to his alleged rape and repeated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 years old.
According to the Westchester County DA's office, at the time of his arrest, Ruiz worked as a Sexton at the Community Baptist Church.
“The defendant’s conduct, as alleged in this indictment, is heinous," DA Cacace said. "As a judge, I presided for many years over the Sex Offense Part in the Westchester County Court. These are among the more disturbing allegations I have encountered during my tenure.
More About Charges For Westchester Church Employee
Ruiz is accused of raping and sexually abusing a child starting in 2020. He also allegedly recorded the victim on his cellphone during at least two of these incidents.
Ruiz was charged with sexual conduct against a child in the first-degree, predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of use of a child under 17-years-old in a sexual performance and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, all felonies.
More Victims Possible
Police are asking anyone with more information about Ruiz to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7725.
