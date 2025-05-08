A church worker is facing horrifying accusations involving a young child. Prosecutors say the abuse spanned years, and some of it was allegedly caught on camera.

A Hudson Valley man who worked at a local church is accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times.

Westchester County Man Accused Of Repeated Sexual Abuse Of Child

WCDA WCDA loading...

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced a man was indicted for alleged rape and repeated sexual abuse of a child

Rolando Ruiz, 39, of Yonkers, was indicted on several felony charges related to his alleged rape and repeated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 years old.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the Westchester County DA's office, at the time of his arrest, Ruiz worked as a Sexton at the Community Baptist Church.

Google Google loading...

“The defendant’s conduct, as alleged in this indictment, is heinous," DA Cacace said. "As a judge, I presided for many years over the Sex Offense Part in the Westchester County Court. These are among the more disturbing allegations I have encountered during my tenure.

More About Charges For Westchester Church Employee

Ruiz is accused of raping and sexually abusing a child starting in 2020. He also allegedly recorded the victim on his cellphone during at least two of these incidents.

Ruiz was charged with sexual conduct against a child in the first-degree, predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of use of a child under 17-years-old in a sexual performance and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, all felonies.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

More Victims Possible

WCDA/Google WCDA/Google loading...

Police are asking anyone with more information about Ruiz to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7725.

These 11 New York State Counties Have the Most Registered Sex Offenders

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

A Remarkable Look Inside 26 Of Upstate New York's Most Historic Churches!

A Remarkable Look Inside 26 Of Upstate New York's Most Historic Churches! There are just way too many beautiful churches in Upstate New York to even begin a comprehensive list of them all. So this gallery is a bit different. It is unique in that for each of the 26 historic places of worship we highlight, we also include a video tour of the interiors of the place (if available). If no video of the interior was possible, we inserted a video of the exterior, grounds, etc. If not, we found great photos. So you can do your exploring from the comfort of your own laptop! You will enjoy seeing the splendor of these magnificent places in our gallery.

Here you will see majestic cathedrals, a Tibetan monastery, a church that ultimately found fame as a fort, a church that is world-renowned as a "temple to the art of Tiffany windows," two important churches that were way stations along the Underground Railroad, a spectacular church made of sandstone, and an unbelievable church built by the Rockefellers who commissioned two of the world's most famous artists to contribute to the interior. Plus the smallest church in the world! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio