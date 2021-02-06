Less than a week after a major storm dumped around 2 feet of snow on the Hudson Valley another Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the region.

Snow is expected to develop Sunday morning from south to north between 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Steady snow, which could be heavy at times, is possible from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Snow rates during the afternoon on Sunday could be 1 inch per hour, according to Hudson Valley Weather. Snow should taper off from west to east between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"Seemingly hot on the heels of our storm 5 days ago... we're tracking another storm for Sunday. This storm is a particularly difficult system to forecast, as it is developing as it approaches the east coast. The atmosphere dynamics trying to steer it up the coast are not very strong, so there is considerable uncertainty with the details of the forecast," Hudson Valley Weather wrote in its preliminary forecast.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather believes the entire Hudson Valley will see 2 to 6 inches of snow on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hudson Valley Weather notes there is a lot of uncertainly about the strength of the storm.

"This storm system at first look 5 or 6 days ago, was projected to be a major snowstorm for the region. Then early/mid week… the models lost it entirely, sending it harmlessly out to sea. Then 48 hours ago, the models detected a bit more energy in the southern jet, and this system has come back into play for the weekend," Hudson Valley Weather adds. The big question however, is just how strong is that southern branch energy?

Earlier this week Hudson Valley Weather reported there was a chance of another big storm Sunday as one model predicted a "major storm."

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. The National Weather Service believes total snow accumulations will be 3 to 6 inches.

The National Weather Service has yet to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for Dutchess and Ulster counties but also projects 3 to slightly under 6 inches of snow for those counties. 2 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for Sullivan County.

