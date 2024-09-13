Warning: Police Across New York Expected To Issue 30,000 Speeding Tickets

Drivers across the Empire State should probably keep a very close eye on their speedometers over the next few days.

That's because police across New York State are cracking down on dangerous motorists as part of Speed Awareness Week.

Speed Awareness Week Continues This Weekend In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office, speeding is "is one of the most dangerous driving offenses."

"This Speed Awareness Week, let’s commit to driving responsibly and making our communities safer. Every ticket issued is a reminder: your speed matters, and your safety is our priority," Gov. Hocul said.

Dangers Of Speeding

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding causes:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The number of crashers where unsafe speed was a contributing factor has gone down since 2022; however, the rate of individuals killed or injured has increased, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.

In 2022, there were 34,658 crashes in New York, with 18,153 killed or injured, compared to 33,844 crashes and 18,833 killed or injured in 2023.

“Speeding is illegal and the results are dangerous and until all drivers abide by the law, campaigns like this are necessary,” Hochul said. “Safe driving is not just about following the rules—it’s about protecting the lives of every individual on our roads. By increasing patrols and focusing on speeding, we are taking a proactive step to ensure that our streets are safer for everyone.

Intensified Patrols to Combat Dangerous Driving and Enhance Road Safety Across New York State

Canva Canva loading...

If you're hitting the road this weekend in New York, you can expect to see more police patrolling the roads looking for speeding drivers. Unsafe speeding increase during the summer and fall months with the highest numbers in June through Oct, according to Hochul's office.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Speed Awareness Week 2023 In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

In 2023, during Speed Awareness Week campaigns in June and August combined, law enforcement throughout the state issued nearly 30,000 speeding tickets, around 3,000 tickets for driving while impaired, over 4,500 tickets for distracted driving, and over 80,000 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

How many points do you lose on your license if you're caught speeding? Find out everything below:

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About

Ten New York State License Plate Laws Doing any of these ten things are a violation of the license plate rules in the state of New York and could earn you a license plate ticket and a fine. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Dumbest Driving Moves Seen In New York You have spoken and these are the dumbest driving moves seen in New York State. Be safe out there. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

Keep Reading: