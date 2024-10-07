Walmart Issues Statement Over Toilet Paper Shortage In New York

New Yorkers are finding empty shelves at local stores.

Shoppers went into panic mode after the dockworker's strike last week and wild weather.

New York State Residents Are Panic Buying The Wrong Items

Hundreds Gather As Costco Opens In Perth As Concerns Over Coronavirus Grow Getty Images

Below are items most impacted by the dockworker's strike.

Dock Strike Panic Buying Starts In New York: What Items Might Be Hard To Find According to USA Today and CBS these items might soon be hard to find.

No Need To Panic Buy Toilet Paper

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images

The strike prompted some panic buying. Videos went viral of people panic buying things like toilet paper, other paper products, and disinfectant sprays.

However, toilet paper wasn't impacted by the strike. Almost all paper products sold in New York come from American factories.

Walmart Comments On Toilet Paper Shortage

Getty Images Getty Images

Some Walmart stores are dealing with shortages. Officials says restocking will be on a "week-to-week" basis.

"We are seeing pockets of increased demand on items like bath tissue and paper towels," Walmart said in a statement. "We’re keeping a close eye on product availability and are working with our supply chain to ensure customers can find all the items they need. Buying week-to-week rather than stocking up will be helpful to everyone!”

