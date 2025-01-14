Walmart Confirms Massive Change In New York After 17 Years

Walmart is coming for a "comprehensive refresh." We have a sneak peek of the changes.

On Monday, Walmart announced an "updated look and feel."

Walmart Confirms "Updated Look And Feel"

The company announced a "comprehensive brand refresh." The refresh is to show the company's "evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer."

“While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us," Walmart CMO William White stated in a press release.

Key Changes Of Brand Update Include

"As our customers evolve, we will too. Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them," Walmart added in a press release.

This marks the first logo change in at least 17 years, the US Sun reports.

Walmart says it's applying its refreshed look at stores, on its website and app during January 2025.

"The updated brand identity will help Walmart build credibility and connection, become known for its convenient digital-first services and be seen as a more modern, culturally dynamic brand," Walmart adds in a press release.

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart also recently announced a number of other changes.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Last year the company also made many major changes to its coupon policy.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

