Walking Pneumonia Surging As New Yorkers Gather For Thanksgiving

The CDC is warning about a spike in "walking pneumonia."

Symptoms typically start mild but can last for weeks.

Walking Pneumonia Increasing In New York

Canva Canva loading...

The CDC says the exact number of cases is hard to determine, but officials believe walking pneumonia is at the highest level since COVID.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The CDC reports the percentage of children ages 2 to 4 with walking pneumonia has increased from 1 percent to 7.2 percent!

The percentage of children ages 5 to 17 with walking pneumonia has increased from 3.6 percent to 7.4 percent, USA Today reports.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

All can get sick with walking pneumonia, but the most common ages are children ages 5–17 years and young adults, officials say.

Walking Pneumonia Symptoms To Watch For

Canva Canva loading...

Symptoms to watch for include:

fever

headache

slowly worsening cough

fatigue

Most will have mild symptoms, officials say. However people with asthma or reactive airway disease are at a higher risk of "severe disease," the CDC warns.

Coughing may last weeks.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Very young children may develop symptoms like diarrhea, wheezing, or vomiting

7 Illnesses You'll See This Fall In New York State

These seven illnesses are spreading in New York this fall.

7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State These illnesses will be at their peak this fall all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York

Winter officially starts on Dec. 21. Empire State residents will want to look out for these illnesses. We also included some great tips on how to try and avoid getting sick.