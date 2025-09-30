Mail Costs Are About To Spike For New York Residents

USPS is raising rates across New York just in time for the holiday rush. Here's what's going up.

The USPS confirmed price increases, which go into effect on Sunday.

Some USPS services will cost more this holiday season. The price hikes start Sunday and will last until Jan. 18.

New Yorkers should be ready to pay more for things like Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select, and USPS Ground Advantage services, which will take effect Sunday. The increases will range from 40 cents to $7 dollars more.

"The changes will help cover extra handling costs and bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices," the USPS stated.

The U.S. Postal Service is set to raise rates across several popular services. Here’s a breakdown of what’s changing:

Priority Mail & USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 1–4

+40¢ for 0–3 lbs

+60¢ for 4–10 lbs

+95¢ for 11–25 lbs

+$3 for 26–70 lbs & oversized items

Priority Mail: Zones 5–9

+90¢ for 0–3 lbs

+$1.45 for 4–10 lbs

+$3.25 for 11–25 lbs

+$7 for 26–70 lbs

Priority Mail Flat Rate

+$1.45 for large flat-rate boxes

+90¢ for all other flat-rate products

USPS Ground Advantage: Zones 5–9

+50¢ for 0–3 lbs

+$1 for 4–10 lbs

+$2 for 11–25 lbs

+$5.75 for 26–70 lbs

Priority Mail Express

+$1.10–$16 depending on zone & weight (0–70 lbs)

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

+$2 for flat-rate envelopes

Commercial Rates (business/volume shipping)

Increases range from +30¢ on lightweight packages to +$13 on heavy shipments, depending on service, zone, and weight class.

The USPS says the increases are part of its Delivering for America 10-year plan, which aims to modernize the postal network and ensure long-term financial sustainability.

