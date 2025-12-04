Waiting To Mail Gifts Will Ruin Christmas In New York

The USPS released crucial advice when it comes to mailing out gifts this holiday season.

If you wait too long, packages risk being stuck in sorting, transit, or customs and may arrive well after Christmas.

USPS Released Holiday Shipping Deadlines For New Yorkers

The USPS is announcing shipping deadlines to ensure gifts arrive by Christmas Day. With holiday shopping in full swing, you'd better not wait until the last minute to mail gifts, cards, or packages, especially if you want them under the tree in time.

USPS Ground Advantage Service or First-Class Mail Service customers have until Dec. 17 for packages sent from the contiguous United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, while Priority Mail Service users have until Dec. 1,8, and Priority Mail Express Service customers have until Dec. 20.

If you’re mailing to Alaska, Hawaii, or U.S. territories, the deadlines are a little different.

According to the USPS, the deadline for USPS Ground Advantage Service for shipments from Alaska and Hawaii is Dec. 16, Dec. 17 for First-Class Mail, Dec. 18 for Priority Mail Service, and Dec. 20 for Priority Mail Express Service.

International shipping deadlines vary, but the deadline for most First-Class Package International Service is Dec. 9.

Military Mail Deadlines:

For most APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs (090‑092, 094‑099, 340, 962‑966), here are the recommended send-by dates to ensure delivery before December 25:

USPS Ground Advantage: November 4

First-Class Mail: December 9

Priority Mail: December 9

Priority Mail Express Military: December 16

The USPS is urging everyone to act early and not to wait until the last minute. With millions of packages flooding the system, delays and longer lines are almost guaranteed if you wait too long.

