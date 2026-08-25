Upstate New York Prison Report Finds Widespread Abuse Concern

A new report on an Upstate New York prison is raising some serious questions about what inmates say is happening behind the walls.

The report from the Correctional Association of New York (CANY) finds that nearly 60 prison of surveyed inmates at Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie alleged they experienced abuse by staff.

Watchdog Report Finds Abuse Concerns At Greene Correctional Facility

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Officials say their report found high levels of reported abuse, including allegations of racialized mistreatment, along with concerns about inadequate amenities for inmates.

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According to the report, 58 percent of inmates at the Upstate New York facility "reported seeing or experiencing abuse by staff." That's 16 percent higher than inmates at other medium-security facilities recently monitored by CANY reported.

"While some incarcerated individuals described neutral interactions with staff, many raised concerns about verbal abuse, inconsistent rule enforcement, and inappropriate use of force. Reports of racialized abuse were also 9 percentage points higher compared to a sample of other medium-security facilities," the CANY told Hudson Valley Post.

The watchdog group is authorized by the state to independently monitor prison conditions.

Racial Abuse, Poor Living Conditions, Staffing Issues

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According to the report, 37 percent of respondents reported seeing or experiencing racialized abuse, which is higher than at comparable facilities.

Over 40 percent of inmates highlighted poor food quality.

Leadership from the prison reported ongoing staffing shortages, which has led to mandated double shifts. High resignation rates and burnout among correction officers reporteldy is straingin daily operations.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Statement

Photo by Ye Jinghan on Unsplash a shadow of a person behind bars in a jail cell

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner (DOCCS) Daniel Martuscello said there's a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any form of violence and investigates all claims.

Any employee found guilty of misconduct will be held accountable, disciplined, and prosecuted to the maximum extent permitted by law.

The DOCCS also said the watchdog report lacked identifiable details on individual abuse claims. They say not including these details limits its ability to launch targeted internal investigations.

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