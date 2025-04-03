Upstate New York Man Airlifted After Hit By SUV—Who’s At Fault?

One person is in critical condition after an Upstate New York man was hit by a car walking at night in the Hudson Valley.

A police investigation is ongoing after a person was hurt and badly injured walking in Orange County.

Upstate New York Man Hit By Car In Orange County, New York

New York State Police Confirm Accident

According to New York State Police, the victim, an unnamed 31-year-old man from Wurtsboro was walking east across the crosswalk at Dolson Avenue when he was hit by the Mazda which "failed to yield the right of way and struck the pedestrian head-on.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman from Middletown remained at the scene and called for assistance. Police say she was driving through a green light when she hit the man walking in the crosswalk.

First responders arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures on the victim.

Wurtsboro, New York Man In Critical Condition

The Wurtsboro man was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center and later transferred by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.

He remains in critical condition, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Middletown at (845) 344-5300.

