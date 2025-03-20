Upstate New York Fire Closes One Of America’s Best Steakhouse

A fire forced officials to close down a popular Upstate New York steakhouse.

In terms of popularity and the number of eateries, the most popular chain steakhouses in America are Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Briefly, some Upstate New Yorkers couldn't dine at their favorite spot.

Firefighters Respond To Texas Roadhouse In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

A fire broke out at the Texas Roadhouse in Vestal, New York, near Binghamton University, last Thursday during the dinner rush.

Customers and employees were evacuated around 6:45 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Diners and employees were forced out of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Vestal due to reports of a fire in the kitchen area, according to NewsChannel 34.

Canva Canva loading...

No injuries were reported, but the blaze briefly closed the popular eatery.

Texas Roadhouse In Vestal, New York Reopens

The next day, company officials confirmed the eatery was back open.

"We are open! Thank you for all of the support," Texas Roadhouse Vestal wrote on Facebook. " We're back to whipping up our famous Fresh-Baked Bread. Come on by to see us!"

Google Google loading...

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Company officials also thanked local fire departments for their quick response.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"Please give a loud and rowdy Texas-sized YYEEEEHAWWW to the best local fire departments around! Thank you for all of your help last week," Texas Roadhouse Vestal wrote on Facebook. "You are the best! 💖"

This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State

New York State has many incredible steakhouses so where can you get the best?

Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Top Steak Dinner Restaurants in the Hudson Valley Sometimes you just want to go out for a steak Check out this list of top Hudson Valley Steak Restaurants I put together for you. It will be delicious fun to work your way from Kingston to Rhinebeck then down to Hyde Park, Beacon, and over Newburgh then back up the road to New Paltz. Delicious steaks with mouthwatering sides await you at these wonderful Hudson Valley restaurants that serve steak. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn