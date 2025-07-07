Upstate New York Dad Arrested After Fireworks Nearly Destroy Home

Police say a Hudson Valley father let his son handle fireworks—what happened next sent firefighters racing to the scene. Two people were hurt, and the father now faces charges.

On Tuesday night, around 9:49 p.m., the Kingston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Elmendorf Street.

Fireworks Cause Home Fire In Kingston, New York

Arriving firefighters found smoke emanating from the attic, with people inside attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters removed the occupants and put out the fire. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Illegal Fireworks Start Home Fire In Ulster County

The fire was contained to the area around a window in the attic.

Following an investigation, firefighters determined "illegal fireworks" started the fire, officials say.

"Please remember: fireworks are dangerous, illegal, and can have devastating consequences. Leave the fireworks to the professionals," the Kingston Fire Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Father Arrested

The Kingston Police Department investigated the fire at 176 Elmendorf Street and arrested the 39-year-old owner of the home.

Police allege the 39-year-old father legally purchased sparkling fireworks from a local vendor and gave the fireworks to his 12-year-old, which is against the law in New York.

Police say that while using the fireworks, while his dad watched, the 12-year-old accidentally set fire to the house.

"The Kingston Police Department would like to remind the public that fireworks are inherently dangerous, including those that are legal to possess and use. Fireworks should only be used as intended and directed, and only by responsible adults," the Kingston Police Department stated.

The father was charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks, misdemeanors.

