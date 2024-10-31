Upstate New York Confirms Rabid Skunk In Hudson Valley

A skunk with rabies was roaming the streets in the Hudson Valley.

The Sullivan County Public Health confirmed that a skunk in the Monticello area tested positive for the rabies virus.

Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Monticello, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The skunk "was killed," and property owners called the Sullivan County Public Health. It wasn't reported how the skunk "was killed" but officials say the owners did the right thing by calling the Sullivan County Public Health.

The skunk was sent to Albany to be tested and the test returned positive for rabies.

"Rabies occurs commonly throughout New York State, with the vast majority of cases occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and woodchucks. Domestic animals account for less than 10% of the reported rabies cases, which most often include cats, cattle, and dogs. Wild animals may expose your pets if they are allowed to freely roam on your property in wooded areas," the Sullivan County Department of Public Health stated in a press release.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Canva Canva loading...

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Rabies Tips

Canva Canva loading...

Sullivan County health officials released the following guidelines to protect yourself from rabies.

Don’t feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or cats.

Be sure your pets and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Don’t leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals.

Feed pets indoors.

Tightly cap or put away garbage cans.

Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch, or garage. Cap your chimneys with screens.

If nuisance wild animals are living in your home, consult with a nuisance wildlife control expert about having them removed. You can find wildlife control experts in the phone book under pest control.

DO NOT discard a bat found in your sleeping area upon waking, or one you may have come into contact with, try to trap or capture it if you can do it safely, so that it can be tested.

Teach children not to touch any animal they do not know and to tell an adult immediately if they are bitten by any animal.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors who are outside.

Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to your county health department. If possible, do not let any animal escape that has possibly exposed someone to rabies.

