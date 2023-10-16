Upstate New York Store Had Animals Susceptible To ‘Zombie’ Virus

An Upstate New York business was busted for housing animals that were susceptible to a deadly virus.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced in its Police on Patrol report its Division of Law Enforcement "busted" an Upstate New York business owner.

DEC: Business Owner Busted - Schenectady County, New York

On Oct. 3, a business owner in Schenectady County pleaded guilty and paid a fine for DEC violations the business owner committed in April. The fine was for $525, according to the DEC.

On April 18, ECOs Wilson and DeAngelis worked with Glenville Police during the execution of a search warrant on property located off Scotch Bush Road in Glenville.

The owner of the property runs a taxidermy business, officials say.

DEC officers noticed a number of violations including the improper disposal of animal parts susceptible to Chronic Wasting Disease, officials say.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is also called "Zombie Deer Disease" because of the symptoms it causes.

Update: The DEC confirmed to Hudson Valley Post, the animals were "susceptible" to CWD but not confirmed to have the virus.

If confirmed it would have triggered a "CWD response plan."

CWD is only deadly for deer, not humans.

An infected animal starts to stumble, act lifeless and confused about a year after an animal is infected, officials say.

Schenectady County Taxidermy Business Busted

The unnamed business owner was also cited for failure to keep taxidermy records as required and failure to report game harvest as required.

The business owner and attorney are working with Glenville Police regarding multiple charges of petit larceny and an alleged scheme to defraud taxidermy customers, according to the DEC.

