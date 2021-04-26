New York Leaders Stress Over Another ‘Highly Contagious Disease’

Officials say the "risk remains" across the state for this "highly contagious disease" and offered tips on how to avoid it.

The DEC tested 2,720 harvested deer across the state and found no evidence of CWD in the herd, according to the DEC. DEC partners with cooperating meat processors and taxidermists to obtain samples for testing each year.

"Every year New York remains free of Chronic Wasting Disease is a success, but the risk remains," Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Hunters are critical for New York's ongoing monitoring and CWD prevention efforts, as well as continuing to take preventative steps to keep our state's deer herd safe. Hunters who hunt deer or elk out of state may inadvertently-but illegally-bring CWD-infected carcasses or animal parts into New York, a potential disaster for deer and those who love deer. We encourage hunters to continue to support DEC's efforts to keep New York CWD-free."

CWD is a highly contagious disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and caribou. CWD poses a significant threat to New York's wild white-tailed deer herd, according to the DEC. It is always fatal and there are no vaccines or treatments available. CWD is believed to be caused by a prion, which is an infectious protein, that can infect animals through animal-to-animal contact or contaminated environments. CWD has been found in 26 states.

To expand protections for New York deer and moose, DEC adopted regulations in 2019 to prohibit importation of carcasses of deer, elk, moose, and caribou taken anywhere outside of New York. DEC also strongly recommends that hunters not use natural deer urine-based lures, which could contain CWD prions. Hunters that believe lures are important for their success can use synthetic products.

