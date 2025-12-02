Latest Snowfall Timing, Predictions & Closings For Hudson Valley
Our first winter storm of the season is moments away and weather experts says it’s gonna be a tricky one.
Many schools are already closed.
Hudson Valley’s First Winter Storm of the Season Could Bring Heavy Snow… or a Big Surprise
Snow is expected to start Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., ending sometime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The big wildcard that remains is the "rain–snow" line that may set up right through the middle of the Hudson Valley. Exactly where it lands will determine who gets plowable snow and who gets a slushy disappointment.
Hudson Valley Closings & Delays
Many schools across the region are already closed. See the full list below for up-to-date closings and delays. (Below the closings are the updated snowfall total predictions)
Hudson Valley Weather's Final Forecast
Hudson Valley Weather says the best chance at an all-snow event is north of I-84, where snowfall could come down at up to an inch per hour late Tuesday morning into the afternoon.
South of I-84 — places like SE Dutchess, Putnam, and eastern Orange — it gets complicated. Just a few miles could decide whether you get 6 inches of snow or less than 1 inch. A tiny 10–20 mile shift in the storm track could completely flip the forecast.
Below is Hudson Valley Weather's Final Snowfall Prediction
- Catskills: 4" to 8"
- Hudson Valley near & north of I-84: 3" to 6"
- SE Orange & Putnam: 1" to 3"
- Rockland & Westchester: Coating to 1"
