A Hudson Valley man is accused of "unspeakable violence" after two men were found murdered.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced an arrest has been made following a double murder in Orange County, New York.

Middletown, New York Man Accused Of Double Murder

Kenol Baptise, 30, of Middletown, was arraigned in Orange County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with two counts of murder in the first degree and murder in the second degree.

“The unspeakable violence allegedly perpetrated by this defendant is unsettling,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Double Murder In Orange County, New York

Baptiste was arrested following a physical confrontation with two men in a residence in the City of Middletown on April 1.

As alleged in court documents, Baptiste fatally stabbed both men.

One man walked outside after getting stabbed and fell to the ground. Baptiste followed him outside and continued to stab the collapsed man, officials say.

Both men died from multiple stab wounds, officials say.

PD: Middletown Man Kills Roommates

The victim's names haven't been released. But according to the City of Middletown Police Department Baptiste "is an acquaintance of the victims."

All three men live at 33 Ruth Court in Middletown, police say. Zillow describes the home as a "994 square foot single family home" with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Sent To Orange County Jail Without Bail

Baptiste was remanded back to Orange County Jail without bail.

“While this indictment cannot bring back the victims to their friends and family, my Office will nonetheless pursue justice on their behalf," Hoovler added.

