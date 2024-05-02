Drownings In New York Reach Record Levels, More Pools Being Built

New York State is making a historic investment into swimming. The most money spent since FDR.

Governor Hochul is bringing a new program to New York State to get New Yorkers swimming and keep them safe in, on and around the water.

NY SWIMS

Hochul announced the first round of funding is available from the new $150 million NY SWIMS capital grant program.

"Recognizing that drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and that climate change will increase extreme heat events, NY SWIMS will build out municipal swimming facilities in high-need areas," Hochul's office states.

Funding for NY SWIMS was approved last week when lawmakers passed the state budget. It will invest millions of dollars to build new pools and swimming facilities throughout the state, especially in low-income communities.

The program will also expand access to safe swimming opportunities for New Yorkers, address equity gaps, and provide resources for communities facing extreme heat.

First Round Of Funding For NY Swims Starts

The first round of applications will make up to $90 million available for municipal swimming facility projects in underserved communities across New York State.

Grants between $50,000 and $10 million are available. Money will be used to acquire, design, construct or reconstruct facilities, provide major renovations, improvements, and modernization or rehabilitation of swimming facilities and natural swimming areas.

“Drownings in New York State have reached record levels in the last few years, and our kids are particularly vulnerable,” Hochul said. “Through NY SWIMS, we’re making sure that all New Yorkers know how to swim through the largest statewide investment in swimming since the New Deal."

NY SWIMS will also promote ways to teach all New Yorkers how to swim, address the statewide lifeguard shortage and increase swimming instruction.

The remaining NY SWIMS capital funding will be made available during subsequent application periods.

