Walmart Closing 51 Centers, Stopping Services For New Yorkers

Walmart confirmed major news that will disappoint many.

After making a large push into healthcare in recent years Walmart is closing many centers.

Walmart Closing 51 Healthcare Centers

Walmart officials confirmed plans on Tuesday to close all of its 51 healthcare centers. The company launched Walmart Health in 2019.

"During our five-year journey, we made meaningful impacts with patients while continuing to learn, pivot and evolve. While our mission to help people save money and live better remains, today we are sharing the difficult decision to close Walmart Health and Walmart Health Virtual Care," Walmart said in a press release.

Officials say this move may leave a gap in healthcare access, particularly among lower-income patients without insurance.

Walmart Stopping Virtual Healthcare Services

The 51 of its Walmart Health centers are across five states, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas.

What will impact New Yorkers more is the company also stopping Walmart Health Virtual Care. The company confirmed it's stopping virtual healthcare services.

"The decision to close all 51 health centers across five states and shut down the virtual care offering was not easy. We understand this change affects lives – the patients who receive care, the associates and providers who deliver care and the communities who supported us along the way. This is a difficult decision, and like others, the challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs create a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time," Walmart added.

During the peak of the pandemic, when I tested positive for COVID, I spoke with a doctor virtually.

The virtual doc was able to assure me that I would be fine and recover in a few days to a week. Thankfully, she was correct. But I can't tell you how much her words eased my mind.

Walmart says the tough decision to call close Walmart Health centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care was because company officials determined it wasn't "a sustainable business model to continue."

"While we will no longer operate health centers, we will take what we learned as we provide trusted health and wellness services across the country through our nearly 4,600 Pharmacies and more than 3,000 Vision Centers," the company added in a press release.

