Chili’s Closing Some Locations: Should New York State Worry?
News of Chili's closing down a few eateries across the country has New Yorkers worried.
Several Chili’s restaurants across the nation are closing down. Chili's recently closed down two eateries and another will close later this week.
Chili's Closings
Chili's workers confirmed that a restaurant on Maine Mall Road in South Portland, Maine will close for good on May 7.
The news of a Chili's in Maine closing comes just a few weeks after a location in Irvine, California shut down for good.
Earlier this year, a Chili's in St. Joseph, Michigan closed for good.
Around 30 Chili's In New York State
New York State is home to around 30 Chili's. According to their website, you can find Chili's in:
Amherst
Auburn
Baldwin Place
Bay Shore
Bethpage
Buffalo
Clifton Park
Colonie
Dewitt
East Northport Farmingdale Glendale
Glenmont
Holtsville
Horseheads
Ithaca
Liverpool
Middletown
Monroe
Nanuet
Newburgh
Niagara Falls
Poughkeepsie
Rensselaer
Rochester
South Setauket
Staten Island
Vestal
Victor
West Nyack
Westbury
Brinker International, who owns Chili's, hasn't announced any plans to close any more locations or any Chili's in New York.
The company adds that third-quarter earnings were strong.
