Chili’s Closing Some Locations: Should New York State Worry?

News of Chili's closing down a few eateries across the country has New Yorkers worried.

Several Chili’s restaurants across the nation are closing down. Chili's recently closed down two eateries and another will close later this week.

Chili's Closings

Chili's workers confirmed that a restaurant on Maine Mall Road in South Portland, Maine will close for good on May 7.

The news of a Chili's in Maine closing comes just a few weeks after a location in Irvine, California shut down for good.

Earlier this year, a Chili's in St. Joseph, Michigan closed for good.

Around 30 Chili's In New York State

New York State is home to around 30 Chili's. According to their website, you can find Chili's in:

Amherst

Auburn

Baldwin Place

Bay Shore

Bethpage

Buffalo

Clifton Park

Colonie

Dewitt

East Northport Farmingdale Glendale

Glenmont

Holtsville

Horseheads

Ithaca

Liverpool

Middletown

Monroe

Nanuet

Newburgh

Niagara Falls

Poughkeepsie

Rensselaer

Rochester

South Setauket

Staten Island

Vestal

Victor

West Nyack

Westbury

Brinker International, who owns Chili's, hasn't announced any plans to close any more locations or any Chili's in New York.

The company adds that third-quarter earnings were strong.

