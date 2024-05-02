Hudson Valley, New York Teens Found ‘Bleeding Profusely’ After School

Two Hudson Valley teens were shot in the neck not far from school, moments after school was let out.

It happened Tuesday in Dutchess County just before 3 p.m.

Two Teens Shoot In Dutchess County, New York Near Poughkeepsie High School

Police responded to numerous calls reporting shots fired in the area of Fox Terrace, Church Street, and South White Street on Tuesday around 2:56 p.m. It happened just after Poughkeepsie High School was dismissed at 2:40 p.m.

Responding officers found a teen with a bad gunshot wound. Police identified the first shooting victim as a 17-year-old boy from the City of Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie Teen Found "Bleeding Profusely" After School

The unnamed 17-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and "bleeding profusely," police say.

Police gave first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

He is expected to recover, officials say.

Second Teen Shot In Dutchess County

A short time after the first 911 calls, a 19-year-old man arrived at a Poughkeepsie hospital on his own.

The teen was also shot in the neck. He's also expected to recover, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

No Arrests Made

Multiple shell casings and numerous items of evidence were recovered at the scene.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made and police are asking for help as they continue to investigate.

"This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call the confidential TIP LINE at (845)451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

