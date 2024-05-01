A 100-year-old retail chain is closing about half of its locations.

Over the past few weeks, Hudson Valley Post has sadly reported on a number of businesses that are closing or may close in the near future.

Popular New York Store Announces Bankruptcy, Closes All Stores

The Body Shop, a UK-based beauty cosmetic and personal care chain is shutting down its U.S. operations after filing for bankruptcy.

The Body Shop opened up in 1976. CLICK HERE for why the chain closed all of its New York locations.

Historic Brand That Sells Food In New York Announces Bankruptcy

Another long-time brand also filed for Chapter 11. Freirich Meats filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Julian Freirich opened up Freirich Meats in 1921. The 103-year-old company prides itself on providing customers with the "highest quality meats."

The company sells its products including, corned beef, pastrami, roast beef and various deli meats, as well as specialty items at BJ's, Price Chopper, Giant and Fresh Market. It's unclear what the future holds for Freirich Meats or items sold at New York stores.

1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

Shell announced plans to close 500 locations by the end of 2024, the company confirmed in its Energy Transition Strategy 2024 report. Shell also plans to close another 500 locations in 2025.

Worldwide Shell operates more than 46,000 Shell-branded retail locations, including 12,500 convenience stores. With nearly 300 locations across New York State, Shell is the Empire State's fourth biggest gas station.

The company plans to shift its focus to electric vehicle charging, biofuels and integrated power by the year 2030. Other than shifting its focus, Shell didn't provide a reason for closing 1,000 locations or announce where the closures will take place.

Another Iconic Retail Chain Announces Plans To Close Stores

Sam Ash Musich which has been around for 100 years just confirmed plans to close nearly half of its existign locations.

"We are the largest family owned music retail company in the world, supplying you with the largest selection of music products you could ever want," the company states on its Facebook.

Sam Ash Music operates 44 stores nationwide, including in New York State. The music retail company will close 18 locations.

"As we look towards the next 100 years, the company must continue to adapt to ensure its continued success,” Sam Ash said, according to amNewYork Metro.

A full list of closures hasn't been announced, but at least one New York location is among the closures.

