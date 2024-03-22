1 Of New York’s Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

A giant gas station operator confirmed plans to close 1,000 locations.

Soon, New Yorkers may have to find a new favorite spot for gas.

These days gas is always expensive. I'm sure many yearn for just a few years ago when prices were much cheaper.

(How cheap was gas years ago? Find out at the bottom of this article.)

Increase In Gas Prices Expected With VAT Hike Getty Images loading...

How do you pick what gas station to go to? For me, I find the cheapest station near my home that's during my commute to work.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

A cheap station close to home or work is probably what most do. Others have brand loyalty.

Shell Plans To Close 1,000 Locations

Shell Announce Record Profits Getty Images loading...

One of the largest gas station chains in New York State confirmed plans to close 1,000 locations.

Shell announced plans to close 500 locations by the end of 2024 and another 500 locations in 2025, the company confirmed in its Energy Transition Strategy 2024 report.

Worldwide Shell operates more than 46,000 Shell-branded retail locations, including 12,500 convenience stores.

Shell Is New York State's 4th Largest Gas Station

Canva Canva loading...

With nearly 300 locations across New York State, Shell is the Empire State's fourth biggest gas station, according to Scrape Hero.

If you're curious, Exxon Mobil tops the list in New York, followed by BP and Citgo.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Shell Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging, More

While announcing the upcoming closures, the company plans to shift its focus to electric vehicle charging, biofuels and integrated power by the year 2030, according to The Street.

Other than shifting its focus, Shell didn't provide a reason for closing 1,000 locations or announce where the closures will take place.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Do you remember the price of gas when you were born or when you started driving? Find out below:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

