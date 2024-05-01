‘Terrifying Brutality:’ Hudson Valley Man Nearly Kills Mom, Aunt

A Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to kill his mom and aunt. The mother was left paralyzed.

Donnie Smith of Newburgh is facing attempted murder charges and more.

Newburgh, New York Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Aunt

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Smith was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging attempted murder in the first degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of assault in the first degree.

“The sheer brutality of the alleged acts in this case is terrifying,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said.

He was remanded back to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 cash bail, or $3,000,000 fully secured bond or $9,000,000 partially secured bond.

Orange County, New York Man Accused Of Stabbing Mother, Aunt

On March 31, Smith violently attacked his mother in a City of Newburgh home, officials say. Smith is accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother with a sharp object in the neck and back.

Smith allegedly stabbed his aunt repeatedly in the neck and back after his aunt caught him as he was leaving his mother's Newburgh home.

Mother Paralyzed, Aunt Seriously Injured

Smith's mother was left "paralyzed" while his aunt suffered a "serious and permanent injury," according to the Orange County DA's office.

“The life-changing consequences for the victims in this case underscores the dangers of domestic violence," Hoovler added.

Smith was found and arrested later that night.

