New York Man Violently Kills Hudson Valley Friend

An argument with a friend quickly turned deadly.

A man from the lower Hudson Valley was sentenced for killing his roommate.

Mount Kisco, New York Man Admits To Killing Friend

Oscar Manolo Morales, 42, of Mount Kisco pleaded guilty on March 28 to a felony charge of manslaughter in the first degree.

Morales confessed he got into a verbal dispute that turned physical with his housemate, 36-year-old Rey David Esquivel Lemus on June 24, 2023, at about 11:15 p.m.

The pair were separated by another resident living in their multi-family home on Lexington Avenue in Mount Kisco.

However, moments later Morales grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Lemus four times throughout his body, including his chest.

Lemus was rushed to Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and pronounced dead.

Mount Kisco, New York Man Sentenced For Deadly Stabbing Of Housemate

On Wednesday, Morals was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for his brazen act of violence that took the life of his friend and housemate. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Lemus’s family who grieve this senseless loss," Miriam E. Rocah stated.

