A Hudson Valley woman is facing charges after her SUV was hit by a train.

The Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a crash at 55 Leggs Mill Road on Friday around 4:15 a.m.

SUV Hit By Train In Ulster County, New York

Arriving officers found a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with significant damage.

Police say the driver, 59-year-old Anita Noble-Hinchey of Kingston, was leaving the parking lot of the Lake Katrine Apartments when she drove over railroad tracks, and her SUV got stuck.

Several attempts to remove the Nissan from the tracks before an incoming CSX train arrived were unsuccessful.

Noble-Hinchey and her passenger were able to get out before the train plowed into her SUV.

Kingston Woman Arrested

She and her passengers were evaluated by Empress Ambulance and refused any medical treatment, police say.

Police allege that she was driving with a suspended license.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, as well as additional traffic violations.

