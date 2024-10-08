“Ultra” Cheap Airline’s Plane With Many New York Flights Catches Fire

A flight from an "ultra-low fare carrier" caught fire.

A federal investigation is underway after a plane flying from San Diego to Las Vegas caught fire after an emergency landing.

@TylerHerrick/X @TylerHerrick/X loading...

Frontier Airlines Flies Out Of JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Buffalo, Syracuse, Long Island

Frontier Airlines proudly states it's an "Ultra-low fare carrier."

Frontier flies out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport as well as airports in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Long Island.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Low fares done right," Frontier states on its website.

Frontier Airlines Flight Catches Fire

@TylerHerrick/X @TylerHerrick/X loading...

On Saturday, a Frontier flight "experienced a hard landing" and the "tires blew" in Las Vegas after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit and then lost communication, CNN reports.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Video of the plane landing at Harry Reid International Airport shows flames and smoke coming from the plane's undercarriage.

Airport officials say no one was injured. Passengers had to wait about an hour on the plane while it was hosed down before they were allowed to walk off the plane.

Investigation Underway

@TylerHerrick/X @TylerHerrick/X loading...

Frontier confirmed 190 passengers and seven crew members were on board.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“The cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” Frontier said.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

"NTSB investigating the Oct. 5 emergency landing of Frontier Airlines Flight 1326, A321 near Las Vegas, Nevada," the NTSB states on Facebook.

Top Ten Things People Leave on the Plane

Top Ten Things People Leave on the Plane Between radio gigs, I once spent time working and training for an airline. While on the job, my co-workers and I would find all kinds of stuff people left behind on planes. I know things can be stressful trying to get to your destination but make sure you have all your belongings before you leave the cabin!

Here are the Top 10 Things People Tend to Leave Behind on Planes. Gallery Credit: Big Ced, Townsquare Media Killeen-Temple

Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading: