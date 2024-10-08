“Ultra” Cheap Airline’s Plane With Many New York Flights Catches Fire
A flight from an "ultra-low fare carrier" caught fire.
A federal investigation is underway after a plane flying from San Diego to Las Vegas caught fire after an emergency landing.
Frontier Airlines Flies Out Of JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Buffalo, Syracuse, Long Island
Frontier Airlines proudly states it's an "Ultra-low fare carrier."
Frontier flies out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport as well as airports in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Long Island.
"Low fares done right," Frontier states on its website.
Frontier Airlines Flight Catches Fire
On Saturday, a Frontier flight "experienced a hard landing" and the "tires blew" in Las Vegas after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit and then lost communication, CNN reports.
Video of the plane landing at Harry Reid International Airport shows flames and smoke coming from the plane's undercarriage.
Airport officials say no one was injured. Passengers had to wait about an hour on the plane while it was hosed down before they were allowed to walk off the plane.
Investigation Underway
Frontier confirmed 190 passengers and seven crew members were on board.
“The cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” Frontier said.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.
"NTSB investigating the Oct. 5 emergency landing of Frontier Airlines Flight 1326, A321 near Las Vegas, Nevada," the NTSB states on Facebook.
