Mysterious UFOs Spotted Over These New York Hometowns
Mysterious objects are lighting up the sky across the Empire State.
There have been nearly 70 reported unidentified flying objects across New York State in the last 6 months.
66 UFO Sightings Across New York State This Year
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 66 reports of UFO sightings across New York in 2025.
There were six reported sightings last month and already one case in July.
Recent UFO Sightings Across New York State
On the National UFO Reporting Center's website, since April, self-reported incidents of UFO sightings have been reported in New York in the following hometowns:
Kings Park
Ridge
Cambridge
New York City (multiple reported sightings)
Climax
Silver Springs
Cohoes
Orchard Park
South Salem
Newburgh
Painted Post
Chester
Ballston Lake
Southampton
Great Valley
Herkimer
Oakdale
Wantagh
Massena
Fort Drum
Norwood
Coxsackie
Schuylerville
Over 6,000 Total UFO Sightings In New York
According to the National UFO Reporting Center, since 1995, there have been 6,196 reported UFO sightings across the Empire State.
In 2020, there were three reported UFO sightings in Kingston and three other reported sightings in Carmel. There was also at least one reported sighting in Hyde Park, Marlboro, Plattekill and Woodstock.
