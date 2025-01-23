Treasures Worth Millions May Be Easily Found In Your New York Home

A rare multi-million dollar treasure might actually be hiding in plain sight inside your home.

It's believed that legendary mobster Dutch Schultz may have buried a fortune somewhere in Upstate New York.

Upstate New York May Be Home To Mobster's $130 Million Hidden Treasure

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

Many believe Shultz hid a box, waterproof safe, or suitcase that was full of gold coins, jewelry, paper money and bonds near Phoenicia in Ulster County.

Others think his $130 million treasure is hidden in other parts of the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you don't want to leave your home to search for this treasure, I've good news.

Penny Worth Millions Could Be In Your New York Home

Future Of The Penny In Doubt Getty Images loading...

You might want to check your coin jar, cabinets, or car because a penny that could be worth millions of dollars just might be hidden in plain sight.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

During World War II, pennies were made of steel instead of copper. This was because copper was in demand during the war.

1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny Could Be Worth $2.3 Million

Future Of The Penny In Doubt Getty Images loading...

By mistake, a few were made of bronze. These pennies are "extremely rare," and because of that, they are extremely valuable.

The 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny is made up of 95 percent copper and 5 percent tin and zinc alloy.

According to Yahoo! Finance, a mint version of this rare penny is now worth $2.3 million.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

In 2010, one sold for $1.7 million

Another Rare Penny Worth Over $1 Million

Future Of The Penny In Doubt Getty Images loading...

If you can't find that penny, search for a 1944-S Steel Wheat Penny. This rare penny missed that transition from steel-coated zinc back to copper.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

It's believed only two remain in circulation. If you find one and it's in mint condition it could be worth "upwards of $1.1 million."

Rare Dime Worth Half-Million Dollars

There's also a very rare dime issued in 1975 that is worth about $500,000. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money Everyone is struggling to save money right now here is a look at things you can do to help keep some of that money you earned. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Keep Reading:

The 50 Places Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest