Treasures Worth Millions May Be Easily Found In Your New York Home
A rare multi-million dollar treasure might actually be hiding in plain sight inside your home.
It's believed that legendary mobster Dutch Schultz may have buried a fortune somewhere in Upstate New York.
Upstate New York May Be Home To Mobster's $130 Million Hidden Treasure
Many believe Shultz hid a box, waterproof safe, or suitcase that was full of gold coins, jewelry, paper money and bonds near Phoenicia in Ulster County.
Others think his $130 million treasure is hidden in other parts of the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you don't want to leave your home to search for this treasure, I've good news.
Penny Worth Millions Could Be In Your New York Home
You might want to check your coin jar, cabinets, or car because a penny that could be worth millions of dollars just might be hidden in plain sight.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
During World War II, pennies were made of steel instead of copper. This was because copper was in demand during the war.
1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny Could Be Worth $2.3 Million
By mistake, a few were made of bronze. These pennies are "extremely rare," and because of that, they are extremely valuable.
The 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny is made up of 95 percent copper and 5 percent tin and zinc alloy.
According to Yahoo! Finance, a mint version of this rare penny is now worth $2.3 million.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
In 2010, one sold for $1.7 million
Another Rare Penny Worth Over $1 Million
If you can't find that penny, search for a 1944-S Steel Wheat Penny. This rare penny missed that transition from steel-coated zinc back to copper.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
It's believed only two remain in circulation. If you find one and it's in mint condition it could be worth "upwards of $1.1 million."
Rare Dime Worth Half-Million Dollars
There's also a very rare dime issued in 1975 that is worth about $500,000. CLICK HERE to find out more.
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money
Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
Keep Reading:
The 50 Places Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker